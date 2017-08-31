Reports Claim Chelsea in Advanced Talks for Torino Full-Back Davide Zappacosta

Sky Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported on Twitter that Chelsea are in advanced talks to secure the signature of Torino full-back Davide Zappacosta.

After missing out on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is desperate for reinforcements and has had to reassess his options in defence and has reportedly moved quickly to sign 25-year-old Zappacosta before the transfer window shuts.

The defender has made a combined 52 appearances for the Serie A side since making his debut for the club in 2015, and both Romano and Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that a €25m fee, plus add-ons has been offered by the Premier League champions.

The deal to secure the Italian international's signature is understood to be close to completion, with the 25-year-old likely to offer competition for Victor Moses on the right-hand side of the Blues defensive line.

Reports suggest if Zappacosta were to be sold to Chelsea, than Torino would have to find another right-back in the transfer window as they would lack any cover in the position, apart from Lorenzo De Silvestri.

This is not the first time the two clubs have communicated throughout the transfer window as the Blues were reported to be interested in Zappacosta's teammate, Andrea Belotti who was being considered as a potential replacement for the out-of-favour Diego Costa.

However, Torino insisted Chelsea would need to pay a staggering £92m to trigger the strikers release clause, which was seemingly not in the Blues' plans to do so.