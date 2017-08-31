Riyad Mahrez Given Permission to Leave Algeria Squad to 'Formalise' Transfer to Unspecified New Club

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has formally been released by the Algerian national team to 'formalise' his transfer to 'his new club' as the transfer window draws to a close.

Mahrez had expressed his desire to leave Leicester in search of a new challenge earlier this summer, with Roma briefly looking like the most likely destination.

In recent days, Chelsea, Tottenham and Barcelona have all been credited with interest in the 2015/16 PFA Players' Player of the Year. But according to Yahoo Sport there is 'no chance' Manchester United, another linked club, will be signing Mahrez.

It remains to be seen exactly which side Mahrez might be joining.

The statement from the Algerian Federation gives little away in that respect, but it seems fairly conclusive that he will not be a Leicester player beyond the transfer deadline.

It read, "Leicester City FC's Algerian international Riyad Mahrez was authorised by the national coach, Mr. Lucas Alcaraz, and the Algerian Football Federation to make an express trip to Europe to formalise on Thursday his transfer to his new club."

As such, the Algerian squad will make the journey to Zambia for their World Cup qualifier without Mahrez, with the winger set to return to duty once his club future is sorted.