Soccer

Sakho Claims He Has No Idea Why West Ham Have Blocked Rennes Move

21 minutes ago

Diafra Sakho has claimed that he does not understand why West Ham have changed their minds over his potential transfer to Rennes, as reported by L'Equipe.

There was stark confusion yesterday as Diafra Sakho passed a medical in Rennes, only to be told that he was no longer for sale by current club West Ham.

To make the situation even more complicated Crystal Palace reportedly put in a £10m bid for the player while he was in France undergoing a medical for the Ligue 1 side.

West Ham had accepted a £9m bid from Rennes and Sakho had passed his medical only for that to be cut short by West Ham chiefs.

The Senegalese international had agreed personal terms and passed his medical in France, only for David Gold to tweet this putting a halt to any move:

It all seemed very strange considering that West Ham were prepared to sell Sakho on Tuesday, only for them to seemingly change their minds by Wednesday afternoon.


27-year-old Sakho and his entourage, have now told L'Equipe that they do not understand why the club's stance has changed so quickly. West Ham have already signed Javier Hernandez this summer, who will surely be the team's first choice striker, such that it seems strange to block Sakho's move away from the club.


It has also been reported that Sakho was in fact trying to force through a move away from West Ham by travelling to France for a medical when he had no permission to do so, even though other reports had said a fee was agreed. All very confusing.

Nevertheless reports still claim that Rennes will try to push through a deal and change David Gold's mind about selling the player before the window closes. However it seems unlikely that the West Ham chairman will change his mind. 

