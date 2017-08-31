Soccer

Stoke Captain Ryan Shawcross Signs New 4-Year Deal at Bet365 Stadium

42 minutes ago

Stoke City have today announced the signing of club captain Ryan Shawcross to a new four-year contract at the Bet365 Stadium.

The defender has been with the Potters since 2008 after failing to make the grade at Manchester United, and now looks certain to rack up 10 years of service with the club after putting pen to paper on an extension.

Shawcross' re-signing will make for welcome news amongst Stoke supporters, who generally hail him as the best defender at the club, who has given great service over the years.

He is viewed as the glue that holds the Stoke defence together, and he will be an important player once again this season as the Potters deploy a three-at-the-back system with Bruno Martins-Indi and loan star Kurt Zouma.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Stoke have made a steady start to the new season so far, having lost to Everton, beat Arsenal and drawn against West Brom.

Shawcross might be striking up a partnership with new signing Kevin Wimmer before long - the former Tottenham star just signed for £18m and could be deployed on the left side of the three-man defence.

