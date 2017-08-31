Soccer

Sunderland Complete Signing of Premier League Trio Wilson, Williams & McManaman

41 minutes ago

Sunderland have completed three late signings on transfer deadline day in the shape of defender Marc Wilson, midfielder Jonny Williams and winger Callum McManaman from Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and West Brom respectively.

Wilson, who has played in the Premier League for Portsmouth, Stoke and West Brom, has joined on a permanent deal, signing a short-term contract until the end of the season.

Image by Matt Barnes

The 30-year-old Republic of Ireland international has briefly played in the Championship before, following Portsmouth's relegation from the top flight in 2010, but has spent much of his career up to now playing at Premier League level.

Wilson will already be familiar with Black Cats trio John O'Shea, Darron Gibson and Aiden McGeady from the Irish national team setup.

Williams has arrived at the Stadium of Light on a season-long loan from Palace, the fifth loan of his short career to date after previous spells at Ipswich (twice), Nottingham Forest and MK Dons.

Like Wilson, the 23-year-old is a full international, representing Wales 17 times since 2013.

He has plenty of Championship experience from recent seasons and featured 29 times in the league when Palace earned promotion via the playoffs in the 2012/13 campaign.

McManaman is another permanent arrival, signing a two-year deal after making the switch from the west midlands. The former Everton youngster had joined West Brom in 2015, but failed to establish himself as a regular and played only sparingly.

His most famous achievement to date was a Man of the Match performance in the 2013 FA Cup final when Wigan Athletic stunned Manchester City to life the trophy against the odds.

