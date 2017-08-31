Soccer

Sunderland, Hull City & Wolves Set to Battle it Out for Newcastle Outcast Jack Colback

an hour ago

According to Chronicle chief sports writer Lee Ryder Jack Colback is attracting a lot of interest from a host of Championship clubs. 

Colback is available to leave Newcastle United on transfer deadline day after falling out of favour on Tyneside and there is a lot of interest from the Championship. 

Image by Simon Ironmonger


Rafa Benitez is keen to trim his wage bill as he looks to free up funds for a host of new signings on deadline day.

Benitez has already managed to offload Emmanuel Riviere, Siem de Jong, Daryl Murphy and Grant Hanley, but still hopes to offload Haidara, Colback and Lazaar before the deadline.

Haidara and Lazaar's destinations are unknown, however Colback looks set to move to Wolves, Hull City or Sunderland on deadline day.

Lee Ryder from the Chronicle tweeted that a deal couldn’t currently be reached with Wolves, but that Hull City and Sunderland were still interested in the 27-year-old.

If Colback were to return to Sunderland it would certainly be a remarkable move considering he left the Black Cats, for arch rivals Newcastle two years ago. 

Colback was previously a fan favourite at the Stadium of Light, after growing up in the surrounding areas. However there was a lot of bad blood and discontent from Sunderland fans, when he made the short move north and it would be difficult to see the supporters getting behind him again. 

The problem for Championship clubs is that Colback has high wages and Newcastle are demanding that any club pays a high proportion of those, if they want a loan deal.

Newcastle would prefer a permanent deal, but a loan looks more likely. Hull City are the favourites for his signature and need a suitable replacement for Sam Clucas.

