Soccer

Sunderland Set to Sign Palace Midfielder Jonny Williams on Loan After Failing to Impress De Boer

31 minutes ago

Sunderland are set to sign Crystal Palace's Jonny Williams on a season long loan, according to Sky Sports' Keith Downie.

Williams has reportedly left the Wales international squad's camp, in order to finalise a move to the north east.

The 23-year-old has struggled to force his way into the Crystal Palace side since being promoted to the senior side in 2011, making only a handful of first team senior appearances.

The Welshman has had a lot of loan spells over the past few seasons, returning to Ipswich a number of times, while also having stints at Nottingham Forest and MK Dons.

The midfielder only played eight times for Ipswich, on loan last season, with seven of those appearances being from the bench.

Nevertheless, the Welshman's talent is still highly regarded at Palace and only signed a new deal with the London club in July, such that they only want a loan deal for the player.

Williams is also highly regarded by his national team and has regularly featured in the senior squad. He played four times in Wales Euros campaign, including a substitute appearance in the semi-final defeat to Portugal.

Sources are now claiming that Williams is heading to the Stadium of Light to complete a medical, with Sunderland having agreed the terms of a season-long loan deal.

Williams should be confirmed as a Black Cat for the rest of the season later on Thursday night. The Welshman may not be the only signing however as the north east side continue to try and push through moves for Villa's Ross McCormack and Tommy Elphick as well as Bournemouth's Marc Wilson.

