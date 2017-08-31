Soccer

Report: Thomas Lemar Rejected Arsenal Due to Lack of Champions League Play

1:59 | Soccer
Don't Expect Arsenal to Oust Arsene Wenger Anytime Soon
an hour ago

Arsenal appear to have lost out on the signature of Monaco star Thomas Lemar as the France international wants to continue playing in the Champions League, if the latest reporting on the subject is to be believed.

It was earlier reported that Arsenal felt there was not enough time to complete a deal - resulting in the Gunners also blocking Manchester City's attempts to sign Alexis Sanchez - but Lemar's apparent reluctance to drop out of Europe's elite competition may also have something to do with it.

According to the London Evening Standard, Arsenal made an improved bid for Lemar on deadline day that totalled £92m, broken down into a £75m fee and £17m in add-ons.

Monaco were seemingly happy enough with the price to ask the player if he wanted to accept the move. But Lemar, who is believed to be interested in going to Liverpool, decided against Arsenal because he wasn't keen on dropping out of the Champions League.

Arsenal are of course competing in the Europa League this season after only managing a 5th place Premier League finish in the 2016/17 campaign.

Liverpool are in the Champions League this season after successfully navigating last week's qualifying round against Hoffenheim. But the Standard's report notes that, unlike Arsenal, the Reds have not been willing to offer as much for Lemar and therefore a move seems unlikely.

Arsenal also seem unlikely to land Julian Draxler, or even Ross Barkley who has suddenly emerged as a target, so Alexis Sanchez's proposed move to Manchester City looks almost certainly dead.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters