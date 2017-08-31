Tottenham Hotspur Look Set to Beat West Ham United to the Loan Signing of Barcelona Star Andre Gomes

Tottenham Hotspur appear increasingly likely to beat Premier League rivals West Ham United to the loan signing of Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes.

Gomes has become the subject of a transfer stand-off between the two London clubs who have identified the Portugal international as an ideal deadline day signing.

Gomes has struggled at Barcelona ever since his €35m move from Valencia in 2016, with the player managing only three league goals in 30 appearances for the club.

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, there is a growing sense around Tottenham that they will get their man, while there are those at West Ham who reportedly believe they have lost out on the loan signing of the 24-year-old.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will hope Gomes' unique passing ability will prove to be a great asset for his talented attacking side.

The north London side have already concluded a deal for Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier, and look set to strike a deal for Swansea forward Fernando Llorente too. Signing Gomes would be the icing on the cake for Pochettino who has left his business until the very end of the summer transfer window.

West Ham on the other hand will be frustrated by a lack of progress for Gomes, especially after a deal for Sporting CP midfielder William Carvalho has now reportedly fallen through after weeks of negotiations.

If rumours are to be believed, West Ham could look to sign Arsenal's forgotten man Jack Wilshere, as the Hammers run out of midfield targets.