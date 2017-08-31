Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur Look Set to Beat West Ham United to the Loan Signing of Barcelona Star Andre Gomes

32 minutes ago

Tottenham Hotspur appear increasingly likely to beat Premier League rivals West Ham United to the loan signing of Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes. 

Gomes has become the subject of a transfer stand-off between the two London clubs who have identified the Portugal international as an ideal deadline day signing.

Gomes has struggled at Barcelona ever since his €35m move from Valencia in 2016, with the player managing only three league goals in 30 appearances for the club.

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, there is a growing sense around Tottenham that they will get their man, while there are those at West Ham who reportedly believe they have lost out on the loan signing of the 24-year-old.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will hope Gomes' unique passing ability will prove to be a great asset for his talented attacking side.

The north London side have already concluded a deal for Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier, and look set to strike a deal for Swansea forward Fernando Llorente too. Signing Gomes would be the icing on the cake for Pochettino who has left his business until the very end of the summer transfer window.

West Ham on the other hand will be frustrated by a lack of progress for Gomes, especially after a deal for Sporting CP midfielder William Carvalho has now reportedly fallen through after weeks of negotiations.

If rumours are to be believed, West Ham could look to sign Arsenal's forgotten man Jack Wilshere, as the Hammers run out of midfield targets. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters