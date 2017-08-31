Soccer

Watford Officially Complete Signing of Sporting CP Defender Marvin Zeegelaar

an hour ago

Watford have officially completed the signing of Dutch defender Marvin Zeegelaar from Sporting CP in a deal believed to be worth £3m.

Zeegelaar, who graduated from the prestigious Ajax youth academy, has signed a four-year contract that will keep him at Vicarage Road until 2021.

Image by Jeff Masterson

The 27-year-old has spent the last three seasons in Portugal after joining Sporting from Rio Ave. He also has previous experience of playing in England after a loan spell a Blackpool in 2013.

Zeegelaar played 26 times in all competitions for Sporting last season, including a handful of games in the Champions League against Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Legia Warsaw.

