Soccer

West Brom Set to Cover 100% of PSG Star Grzegorz Krychowiak's Wages in Sensational Loan Deal

22 minutes ago

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly agreed to cover all of the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder's Grzegorz Krychowiak wages during his year-long loan spell with the Baggies.

According to Get French Football News, the West Midlands side are fronting up €510,000-a-month for the Polish International's services, making him one of the highest paid stars on the books at the Hawthorns.

Image by Andrew Headspeath

While deemed surplus at PSG, Krychowiak played the entirety of Sevilla's Europa League win over Liverpool in 2016, before becoming a key cog in Poland’s run to the quarter finals of that summer’s European Championships in France, where they were beaten on penalties by eventual champions Portugal.

The 27-year-old moved to France last summer but played just 11 times in Ligue 1, as PSG lost out on the title to rivals Monaco.

The deal is expected to be announced before the deadline day cut off and Baggies manager Tony Pulis will hope the signing can add class and steel to his midfield as they hope to emulate last season's top half finish.

