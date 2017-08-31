Soccer

West Ham Turn Their Attentions to Arsenal Misfit Jack Wilshere Following Failed Carvalho Bid

41 minutes ago

West Ham are set to make a bid for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, after their deal for Sporting Lisbon's William Carvalho fell through. 

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic is keen to bolster his midfield options following their disappointing start to the campaign, and have turned to Wilshere on a season-long loan deal.

The Sun have reported that the Carvalho deal has fallen through with the West Ham hierarchy have been put off by the Portuguese clubs demands for £40m for the Euro 2016 winner. Wilshere enjoyed a fruitful spell at Bournemouth last season featuring 27 times before breaking his fibula.

He has recently returned to fitness and Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has told him that he is not in his first team plans, as he heads into the final year of his contract with the Premier League club.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

The 25-year-old played 159 games for the Gunners, since his debut in 2008 as a 16-year-old, but has only featured 27 times since 2014 following his consistent struggles with injury, and faces leaving Arsenal next summer for free unless he proves his fitness.

Speaking to the press, last week Wenger reiterated that he was happy for Wilshere to depart the Emirates, saying: "I'm open with Jack, we have honest conversations. I'm open to what is the best for him.

"He is at the stage of his career where he needs to play and I can't guarantee him that today. I think I'm quite open on that. You know how much I love Jack and his talent but today, in the football world, you need to be a consistent presence." 

