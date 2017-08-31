Yahoo Daily Fantasy to Pit Fans Against Adebayo 'the Beast' Akinfenwa in Deadline Day Challenge

Yahoo Sport Daily Fantasy are creating a unique Deadline Day experience for football fans in London this Thursday, facing off against Wycombe Wanderers striker and cult hero Adebayo Akinfenwa in a penalty challenge.

The Deadline Day Dugout experience will be held at Boxpark in Shoreditch on deadline day and will give members of the public the opportunity to try and save a penalty from the League Two forward, who already has two goals this season.

Fans will also get to showcase their football knowledge against other football supporters, or go up against other gamers on FIFA 18 to win a Premier League shirt personalised with their new signing’s name and number.

Tracking all of the day’s big moves, Yahoo Sport’s editorial team will broadcast from Boxpark for the day, bringing exclusive interviews, live breaking transfer news and in-depth insight into new players into the Premier League.





James Dickens, Head of Sport at Yahoo UK said: “We’re delighted to bring you all the thrills and spills on the most exciting day in the football calendar.

"The Deadline Day Dugout experience is one of the big Deadline Day events in the UK, giving fans the chance to test their mettle against The Beast. A lot of season long fantasy leagues will be in turmoil on deadline day, but with Yahoo Sport Daily Fantasy, players have the opportunity to be a winner every match day”





