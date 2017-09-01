Soccer

Barcelona Attacker Munir El Haddadi Joins Alaves on Loan for 2017/18 Campaign

an hour ago

22-year-old attacker Munir El Haddadi sealed a deadline day loan move from Barcelona to Deportivo Alaves.


The deal, which was announced by Alaves on Twitter, will see the forward link up with another former Barça starlet in Bojan Krkic, who signed on loan from Premier League Stoke on Thursday.

Image by Andrew Headspeath

Once very highly-rated at Camp Nou, Munir was not considered part of Ernesto Valverde's first team plans for the upcoming season and will undertake his second loan spell after featuring for Valencia during the 2016/17 campaign.


The tricky Madrid-born player, who has a Moroccan father, scored six times in La Liga last season in 32 appearances and is comfortable playing on either side of a front three.


Munir earned a solitary senior Spain cap in 2014, after scoring on his league debut for Barcelona but - similar to his new teammate Bojan - has so far fallen short of living up to the early hype.

Ajax and Roma were among the clubs reportedly interested in Munir before he completed his switch to Luis Zubeldia's Alaves. 


His departure leaves Barcelona further short of attacking depth, as they drop out of the race to sign either Angel Di Maria or Philippe Coutinho on deadline day.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters