Barcelona Attacker Munir El Haddadi Joins Alaves on Loan for 2017/18 Campaign

22-year-old attacker Munir El Haddadi sealed a deadline day loan move from Barcelona to Deportivo Alaves.





The deal, which was announced by Alaves on Twitter, will see the forward link up with another former Barça starlet in Bojan Krkic, who signed on loan from Premier League Stoke on Thursday.

Image by Andrew Headspeath

Once very highly-rated at Camp Nou, Munir was not considered part of Ernesto Valverde's first team plans for the upcoming season and will undertake his second loan spell after featuring for Valencia during the 2016/17 campaign.





The tricky Madrid-born player, who has a Moroccan father, scored six times in La Liga last season in 32 appearances and is comfortable playing on either side of a front three.





Munir earned a solitary senior Spain cap in 2014, after scoring on his league debut for Barcelona but - similar to his new teammate Bojan - has so far fallen short of living up to the early hype.

Ajax and Roma were among the clubs reportedly interested in Munir before he completed his switch to Luis Zubeldia's Alaves.





His departure leaves Barcelona further short of attacking depth, as they drop out of the race to sign either Angel Di Maria or Philippe Coutinho on deadline day.