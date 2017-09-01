Birmingham City Aborted Deadline Day Signing of Chelsea Starlet Due to Carl Jenkinson Injury

After Arsenal loanee Carl Jenkinson dislocated his shoulder on his Birmingham City debut, manager Harry Redknapp had to switch transfer targets to bring in sign Brentford's Maxime Colin for £3m on deadline day, instead of original target Jake Clarke-Salter.

According to the Daily Mail, Jenkinson's untimely injury scuppered the plans to bring in Clarke-Salter - a highly thought of academy prospect from Premier League champions Chelsea.

The promising central defender had been lined up to move to the Midlands on deadline day of transfer window, as Chelsea manager Antonio Conte finalised his first team squad, with the late acquisitions of Davide Zappacosta from Torino and midfielder Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City.

However, after Jenkinson's injury, Redknapp was forced into seeking further cover at full back.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

With many other clubs reportedly interested in the talented defender's services, Conte decided to hold on to the tough-tackling centre half for the time being, instead opting to send 19-year-old academy prospect Fikayo Tomori on loan to Hull City, following the completion of Zappacosta.

Clarke-Salter, who caught his manager's eye in pre-season with a number of stellar performances in the first team, increased his chances of first team football further after impressing while on loan at Bristol Rovers last season, more then holding his own in League One.

With the U20 England international still looking for game time, an emergency loan before Christmas may be possible to a Championship side with the talented youngster eyeing a successful short-term move.