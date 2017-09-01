Soccer

Bournemouth Reported to Have Turned Down £15m Wolves Bid for Former Striker on Deadline Day

an hour ago

Bournemouth rejected a £15m bid from Wolves for striker Benik Afobe in the final hours of transfer deadline day, according to the Sun.

Having sold Afobe to Bournemouth in January of last year, Wolves were prepared to shell out a huge £15m to prise him away from the Premier League. Manager Nuno Santo was looking to replace the loss of Nouha Dicko, who left for Hull City on Tuesday. 

Wolves were not the only club looking to sign the 24-year-old, as both Swansea and West Brom displayed interest. However, Bournemouth were not willing to sell Afobe, who has started two of the club's three Premier League games this season. 

Despite facing competition from Joshua King and new arrival Jermain Defoe, Afobe is determined to fight for his place - going into his first full season with the club. Having scored six goals last season, Afobe was deployed off the bench mostly but will be looking to solidify a first team place for the Cherries this term. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Wolves will now look to Leonardo Bonatini to provide the goals up front, having two to his name so far this season. 


Wolves have only failed to score on one occasion this season, with the goals disturbed evenly across the team. New signing Ruben Neves from Porto has chipped in, as well as Barry Douglas who arrived from Konyaspor for an undisclosed fee.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters