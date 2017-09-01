Bournemouth Reported to Have Turned Down £15m Wolves Bid for Former Striker on Deadline Day

Bournemouth rejected a £15m bid from Wolves for striker Benik Afobe in the final hours of transfer deadline day, according to the Sun.

Having sold Afobe to Bournemouth in January of last year, Wolves were prepared to shell out a huge £15m to prise him away from the Premier League. Manager Nuno Santo was looking to replace the loss of Nouha Dicko, who left for Hull City on Tuesday.

Wolves were not the only club looking to sign the 24-year-old, as both Swansea and West Brom displayed interest. However, Bournemouth were not willing to sell Afobe, who has started two of the club's three Premier League games this season.

Despite facing competition from Joshua King and new arrival Jermain Defoe, Afobe is determined to fight for his place - going into his first full season with the club. Having scored six goals last season, Afobe was deployed off the bench mostly but will be looking to solidify a first team place for the Cherries this term.

Wolves will now look to Leonardo Bonatini to provide the goals up front, having two to his name so far this season.





Wolves have only failed to score on one occasion this season, with the goals disturbed evenly across the team. New signing Ruben Neves from Porto has chipped in, as well as Barry Douglas who arrived from Konyaspor for an undisclosed fee.