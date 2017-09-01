Chelsea and Atletico Madrid Set to Resume Talks Over Wantaway Striker Diego Costa

Chelsea and Atetico Madrid will hold further talks on Friday with a view to wrapping up a deal for the Blues' wantaway forward, Diego Costa.

While the British transfer window shut at 11pm on Thursday, the Spanish window stays open until midnight on Friday, thus meaning a deal could yet be thrashed out between the two clubs.

According to Sky Sports, representatives from Chelsea's and Atletico Madrid's entourages are set to meet with a view to finalising a deal that would see Costa return to the Spanish capital.

Throughout the summer, Diego Costa has made a very public push to rejoin his former club, refusing to train with the Chelsea squad and staying away from Stamford Bridge in an attempt to push through a move.

Currently in Brazil, the 28-year-old striker feels disrespected by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte after the Italian texted him to inform him he would no longer be needed at the club. Costa went as far as to suggest the club treated him "like a criminal", though such suggestions were laughed off by Conte.

While the Spaniard's camp are working to find an amicable solution to the ongoing problems, they understand that the saga remains a "very complicated situation".

With the Spanish window shutting at midnight on Friday, it will be interesting to see whether or not a deal can be brokered between the two sides, with Atletico allegedly being the ony club Costa would be willing to move to.