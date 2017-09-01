Fernando Llorente Reveals Main Factor Behind Decision to Move From Swansea to Tottenham Hotspur

Ex-Swansea striker Fernando Llorente has revealed his motivations for leaving the Liberty Stadium this summer, having made the move to Spurs for an undisclosed fee.

Having won so much already in his career, trophies remain the main ambition for the 32-year-old, putting his faith into Mauricio Pochettino's project and a team that have been the "nearly-men" for the past two seasons. With Spurs on a ten year barren run for major trophies, the Spaniard feels that his new club are on the cusp of greatness.

Speaking to the Spurs club site, Llorente said: "I’m very happy to join Tottenham, an amazing club and I can only say I come here to help Tottenham try to win titles. I think they are working really well in the last few years, I like Mauricio Pochettino, his mentality, his thoughts about Tottenham and I think the project and the philosophy of this club is amazing."

Coming towards the end of his career, Llorente has shown no sign of slowing down - having scored 15 league goals for the Swans last season: "I'm 32-years-old but I want to learn every day and I think I can learn a lot of things from Harry [Kane] and the other players." said Llorente, "I can learn a lot from Mauricio Pochettino and I will do my best here."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The aforementioned Harry Kane is someone that Llorente is particularly keen on playing with: "I’m very excited to come here. I think Harry Kane is an amazing striker and I’m very happy to play with him and the other players. I want to get to know them and start to train with my new team-mates."





While Llorente will find himself as Kane's understudy, this signing will allow their star player to be rested and for Spurs to compete on all fronts. The experience that Llorente provides will also be valuable - having won nine major trophies in a career spanning almost 500 appearances.