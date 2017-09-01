Frank De Boer's Job at Crystal Palace Is Already 'Under Review' & Could Be Sacked This Weekend

Despite taking charge of just three Premier League games so far, Crystal Palace manager Frank De Boer could be about to lose his job at Selhurst Park with a meeting with Steve Parish set this weekend.

The Times report that the Dutch manager is currently under review by the Palace board following a poor start to the season, in which they have lost all three of their Premier League and are yet to score.



The 47-year-old former Dutch international joined the London club with an agreed vision and philosophy in place. However, disappointing results and style of football in his early games has left many at Crystal Palace fans confused and underwhelmed.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

In addition to this, the manager's summer transfer window signings (including fellow Dutchman Jairo Riedewald) have seemed to struggle to adapt to life in the Premier League.

Reports claim that possible replacements are currently being lined up by Parish and the Palace hierarchy, but it is understood that previous manager Sam Allardyce would not be interested in a return to south London.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Should De Boer be given the boot, one potential candidate to replace him could be ex-England national team manager, Roy Hodgson.

Hodgson hasn't managed a team since he was in charge of the national side at Euro 2016, where England were eliminated at the hands of Iceland.

Despite this, Hodgson is a vastly experienced manager, who has helmed clubs such as Liverpool, Internazionale and Fulham - the latter of which he guided to the Europa League final in 2010.