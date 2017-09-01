Soccer

Gabriel Barbosa Still Dreams of Becoming Success at Inter Despite Deadline Day Loan Move

43 minutes ago

Brazilian forward Gabriel Barbosa is keen to make a success of his career at Internazionale despite his late summer loan switch to Benfica.

The 21-year-old, known as 'Gabigol', joined Inter from Santos last summer for a reported €29.5m fee after strong performances in his native Brazil and at the 2016 Olympics.


However, he has struggled to adapt in Serie A and establish himself in the side. He completed a deadline day loan move to Portuguese outfit Benfica this week, but is still hoping to return to Inter and cement his place in future.

“I’m happy to have been given this great chance and to be able to show my qualities,” he told Premium Sport, via Football Italia.

“The offer arrived yesterday at 3pm. There was no official proposal before that.

“I hope to play as much as possible, but my biggest objective is to do well in Portugal, in order to return to Inter.

“I don’t know why it didn’t work out for me, but I can guarantee that I was busy every day and I was always ready. After that, I didn’t play.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

“The fans? I’d like to thank them for the love they gave me: I love them very much. I really liked Milan, so I thank Inter for this opportunity. I hope to one day return the love I’ve been given. Forza Inter!”

Barbosa only managed nine Serie A appearances for the Nerazzurri last season, all of them from the bench, and scored one goal. However, a successful loan spell in Portugal could see him return to his parent club and feature for them on a regular basis.

