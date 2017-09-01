Czech Republic hosts Germany in Prague on Friday in a World Cup qualifying match.

Germany has yet to drop a point six matches into qualification and enters as favorites, with a five-point lead on second-place Northern Ireland in Group C. Czech Republic sits nine points behind Germany and needs to steal a point or three to keep pace for a top-three spot in the group. Germany can continue a remarkable 16-match unbeaten streak with a win or draw.

How to watch

When: 2:45 p.m. ET, Friday, Sept. 1

TV: Fox Sports 1

