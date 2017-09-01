Inter Pulled Out Deal for Arsenal Defender Shkodran Mustafi Over Fee Demands

An Internazionale official has revealed that the club pulled out of a potential deal for Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi after the club failed to agree to Arsenal's high demands.

Inter director Piero Ausilio has revealed that the Milan side made an offer consisting of a £4.6m loan deal leading to the option to buy next summer for £23m.

The deal fell through due to Arsenal's demands as the North London club wanted to hold out for a bid in the region of the £35m they paid Valencia for the defender last summer.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Inter director commented on the situation around the player.

He said: "The only negotiations we really entered into for a centre-back was Shkodran Mustafi, but when we saw his club's demands, we let it go".

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Despite making 31 appearances in total under Arsene Wenger last season, the Gunners were apparently willing to let Mustafi leave this summer for the right price.

However, one player Ausilio was happy to keep on the books at Inter was Ivan Perisic - a supposed target of Manchester United.

"Keeping hold of Ivan Perisic was a great buy, really, We are convinced that we signed players who are suited to the project, as Inter have proved they are ready for the start of the season.

Stanley Chou/GettyImages

"There are no regrets, we did things that were functional to the project and compatible with our circumstances. We signed midfielders, we brought in Karamoh and another interesting young players like Skriniar, who is performing well".