Kylian Mbappe Chose PSG Over Real Madrid Because of Playing Time

This Summer's Transfer Window Has Produced Record-Breaking Fees
an hour ago

One of the biggest transfer deadline day moments to take place was the controversial acquisition of Monaco star Kylian Mbappe, who signed for rivals Paris Saint-Germain on loan to avoid FFP investigations after Neymar's monster £200m move.

Despite speculation in the summer revealing the French international, who scored in a convincing 4-0 victory on deadline day following his move to PSG against Netherlands in a World Cup qualifier, the Mirror reports that the striker stayed in Ligue 1 to play more.

Speaking after the win against the Netherlands, who came on as a late sub in a return to Paris where he was born, the 18-year old forward admitted he is excited about the project at last year's Ligue 1 runners-up.

“I chose PSG because I will play more, it was the main criteria,” said Mbappe. "It’s a dream come true to wear this shirt and feel the unique atmosphere at the Parc des Princes.

"The club’s project is one of the most ambitious in Europe and I want to keep progressing with my new teammates and reach the goals the club set."

In a 4-0 France win that also saw Liverpool and Arsenal target Thomas Lemar bag a brace, who shunned a late move from the Gunners to stay at champions Monaco, Mbappe revealed to the official website he can not wait to get started in a PSG shirt once his time with the international side ends.

"It's a great day for me. First, I join Paris Saint-Germain, a great club where there is everything for me to improve, then I score my first goal with the national team. It could have been worse!" added the former Monaco man.

"Paris Saint-Germain is the ideal project to continue my progress. There are great players in Paris. All the right conditions come together to be able to enjoy myself and work hard. I have one match left with Les Bleus and then I can think about all that."

After switching to his direct rivals in the league, various sources have questioned his motives following the deadline day move to his hometown. As reports indicate PSG offered more then double what Real Madrid put on the table, money may have been a motivating factor.

However, the chance to play alongisde Neymar and Edinson Cavani while staying in France during World Cup year appears to be a wise move for now.

