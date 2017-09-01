Legendary Man Utd Boss Sir Alex Ferguson Sympathises With Liverpool Over Coutinho Transfer Saga

Sir Alex Ferguson has shown sympathy towards former arch-rivals Liverpool over the transfer saga that surrounded star man Philippe Coutinho over the final weeks of the transfer window.

The ex-Manchester United boss believes that the whole fiasco could have been avoided had the window shut at the end of July, giving the player and club no time to dwell on proceedings and properly prepare for the coming campaign.

The 25-year-old Brazilian put in a transfer request within the final weeks of transfer activity in an attempt to seal a move to Spanish giants Barcelona. However, Liverpool remained unmoved in their stance to avoid selling a key asset.

Ferguson, speaking at the UEFA Elite coached forum in Nyom, via Sport Review said: “I think strong management is crucial in this situation.

“Part of your job as a coach also is to educate your players’ character so they have a responsibility to what they’re doing.

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

“Obviously, in some cases, that is changing a bit. It’s disappointing because I’m sure that, in the case of Liverpool, they did a very good job in making Coutinho the player he is today.

“So, it’s a bit disappointing but you have to deal with it and the transfer window doesn’t help in that situation.

“If it closed in July, Coutinho would have continued playing and it would have been gone. The matter would have been over."

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

The Liverpool management team and Jurgen Klopp will now have to attempt to reintroduce the midfield maestro, who scored on international duty with Brazil despite supposedly suffering from a back injury that has prevented him from taking part in any of his club's games this season.