Soccer

Legendary Man Utd Boss Sir Alex Ferguson Sympathises With Liverpool Over Coutinho Transfer Saga

an hour ago

Sir Alex Ferguson has shown sympathy towards former arch-rivals Liverpool over the transfer saga that surrounded star man Philippe Coutinho over the final weeks of the transfer window.

The ex-Manchester United boss believes that the whole fiasco could have been avoided had the window shut at the end of July, giving the player and club no time to dwell on proceedings and properly prepare for the coming campaign.

The 25-year-old Brazilian put in a transfer request within the final weeks of transfer activity in an attempt to seal a move to Spanish giants Barcelona. However, Liverpool remained unmoved in their stance to avoid selling a key asset.

Ferguson, speaking at the UEFA Elite coached forum in Nyom, via Sport Review said: “I think strong management is crucial in this situation.

“Part of your job as a coach also is to educate your players’ character so they have a responsibility to what they’re doing.

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

“Obviously, in some cases, that is changing a bit. It’s disappointing because I’m sure that, in the case of Liverpool, they did a very good job in making Coutinho the player he is today.

“So, it’s a bit disappointing but you have to deal with it and the transfer window doesn’t help in that situation.

“If it closed in July, Coutinho would have continued playing and it would have been gone. The matter would have been over."

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

The Liverpool management team and Jurgen Klopp will now have to attempt to reintroduce the midfield maestro, who scored on international duty with Brazil despite supposedly suffering from a back injury that has prevented him from taking part in any of his club's games this season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters