Loic Remy Joins La Liga Side Las Palmas on 2-Year Deal After Contract With Chelsea Is Cancelled

French striker Loic Remy has joined Las Palmas on a two-year deal just hours after his contract with Premier League champions Chelsea was terminated.

The 30-year-old did not feature in any of Antonio Conte’s match day squads for the opening games of the Premier League season, and Chelsea have allowed the former Newcastle and Marseille striker to leave for Spain on a free transfer.

Remy joined the Blues for over £10m from QPR back in 2014, but has had little opportunity for regular game time amid injury issues and heavy competition for places.

Las Palmas, who have until Friday night to confirm all transfer dealings, announced the arrival of Remy on their club website.

The France international played on loan at Crystal Palace last season, but failed to score in five Premier League appearances for the Selhurst Park club.

Remy passed a medical ahead of the move in London yesterday and is now set to fly to Gran Canaria to join up with his new team. He could make his first La Liga appearance for Las Palmas on September 11 against Malaga.