Manchester United & Liverpool Stars Dominate Premier League Monthly Award Nominations

Manchester United's great start to this new season has seen them dominate the shortlists for the Premier League awards for the month of August, along with Liverpool, who have also started strongly.

Jose Mourinho's seemingly well-oiled machine has produced 10 goals from their first three matches of the campaign, and their defence hasn't let any go in the other way.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

The Portuguese boss has unsurprisingly been named as a nominee for the Manager of the Month Award, and is likely to beat other candidates in West Brom's Tony Pulis, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Huddersfield's David Wagner to the accolade.

United also have Romelu Lukaku, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Phil Jones and Paul Pogba as nominees for the Player of the Month Award. And Reds' stars Sadio Mane - who also has two goals up for voting in the Goal of the Month bracket - and Mohamed Salah have gotten themselves a shout too.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Huddersfield's surprising form at the start of the season means that goalkeeper Jonas Lossl gets a spot on the shortlist, while midfielder Aaron Mooy's goal against Newcastle has made into the Goal of the Month nominations.

New Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has given the Blues a mention following two goals and two assists in his first three games, as has his compatriot Marcos Alonso, whose stunning free kick against Spurs restarted their charge following the opening day loss to Burnley.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Here are the full lists:





Player of the Month nominees: Phil Jones (Man United), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Man United), Romelu Lukaku (Man United), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield), Alvaro Morata (Chelsea).

Manager of the Month nominees: Jose Mourinho (Man United), Pep Guardiola (Man City), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), Tony Pulis (West Brom), David Wagner (Huddersfield).

Goal of the Month nominees: Stephen Ward (Burnley), Sadio Mane x2 (Liverpool), Jese (Stoke City), Etienne Capoue (Watford), Marcos Alonso (Chelsea), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield), Charlie Daniels (Bournemouth)