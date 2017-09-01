Behind the Scenes of Neymar's SI Cover Shoot

Mexico hosts Panama at the Estadio Azteca on Friday in a World Cup qualifying match.

El Tri can clinch a berth in the World Cup with a win and a Honduras loss or tie against Trinidad and Tobago. Regardlesss, Mexico is sitting pretty atop the qualifying hexagonal. Panama needs a win to keep pace for a top-three spot, trailing the United States by a point entering Friday.

The U.S. plays Costa Rica earlier on Friday.

Find out how to watch Mexico–Panama below.

How to watch

When: Friday, Sept 1, 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream: Watch online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.