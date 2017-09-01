How to Watch Mexico vs. Panama: Live Stream, Game Time, TV
Mexico hosts Panama at the Estadio Azteca on Friday in a World Cup qualifying match.
El Tri can clinch a berth in the World Cup with a win and a Honduras loss or tie against Trinidad and Tobago. Regardlesss, Mexico is sitting pretty atop the qualifying hexagonal. Panama needs a win to keep pace for a top-three spot, trailing the United States by a point entering Friday.
The U.S. plays Costa Rica earlier on Friday.
Find out how to watch Mexico–Panama below.
How to watch
When: Friday, Sept 1, 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Sports 2
Live stream: Watch online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.