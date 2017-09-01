Soccer

Neymar Claims Brazil Teammate Philippe Coutinho Has 'Great Sadness' After Barcelona Move Fails

21 minutes ago

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is suffering from a 'great sadness' after a potential move from Anfield to Barcelona was nipped in the bud. At least, according to close friend and international colleague Neymar.

Coutinho had submitted a transfer request in a bid to push through a deal, while Barcelona had made several enormous bids, all of which were flat out rejected by Liverpool.

The Catalan giants could still sign the Brazilian on Friday as the Spanish transfer window remains open for an extra 24 hours, but with Liverpool not signing a replacement - most likely Thomas Lemar - the chance of it happening is slim at best.

It seems Coutinho is fully aware of that, and Neymar broached the subject on Thursday after Brazil's World Cup qualifying win over Ecuador, a game in which the Liverpool man scored.

"I'm very happy because he has scored a goal," Neymar is quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

"At this moment he lives with a very great sadness, but he helped us in the victory."

Coutinho started the game in Porto Alegre on the bench along with Liverpool team-mate Roberto Firmino, but entered the fray later on and added a crucial second goal for Brazil in the 76th minute after Barcelona's Paulinho had broken the deadlock only moments earlier.

For Liverpool, it is now vitally important that the 25-year-old is able to refocus and perform at his best with both Premier League and Champions League commitments to contend with in the coming weeks.

