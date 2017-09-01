Rafa Benitez Open to Job Offers After Manager Runs Out of Patience With Newcastle Owners

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is apparently open to new job offers after a poor summer transfer window with the Magpies.

The St James' Park club may have signed Christian Atsu, Florian Lejuene, Jacob Murphy, Javier Manquillo and Joselu this summer, but the manager and fans have been left frustrated after Newcastle failed to secure big name signings towards the end of the window to bolster a squad short on Premier League quality and experience.

According to the Guardian, Benitez has now "virtually lost all trust" in Newcastle owner Mike Ashley, who is frequently criticised by fans for the club's consistently poor showings in the transfer window.

However, the report claims Benitez will not walk away from the job yet, despite being "angry, deeply frustrated and ready to contemplate life away from Tyneside."





The former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss was reportedly close to agreeing a move to West Ham two years but instead opted to join Los Blancos.

He is still admired by those at the London Stadium, where Slaven Bilic is currently under pressure after a poor start to the Premier League season, with the Hammers losing their first three matches, conceding 10 goals.





Benitez has a clause in his contract which states either him or the club wishing to employ him can trigger his release, with a required fee thought to be around £6m.





Ashley would likely prove to be difficult in negotiations for Benitez, who has seen his side pick up three points from their first three games.

Benitez is no longer confident Newcastle can achieve the long-term goal of Champions League football under Ashley, who believes the presence of Benitez will help him sell the club further down the line.