Arsenal Legend Predicts Where Gunners Will Finish in Premier League This Campaign

Ex-Arsenal legend Paul Merson predicts that the Gunners will struggle to finish within the top four this season.

With a sub-par opening few games to the campaign - two defeats in their opening three - Arsene Wenger's side have failed to rally the fans early on after avid discontent surrounding Wenger towards the tail end of last season.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

The Gunners made positive early business in the transfer window with free signing Sead Kolasinac joining from Schalke and French forward Alexandre Lacazette joining the ranks from Olympique Lyonnais.

But the most intriguing transfer of the summer was Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's move for a fresh challenge at Liverpool, meanwhile talisman Alexis Sanchez casted doubt over his future - with Champions League football a massive priority for the player.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However despite a late transfer request failing to grant the Chilean what he wanted most, Arsenal kept hold of their prize 28-year-old asset. But former Gunners star Merson believes the club have made a mistake in refusing to cash in on unsettled Sanchez.

Speaking on Sky Sports, via Sport Review, Merson said: “I’d have sold Alexis Sanchez all day long. I doubt they’ll get in the top four and they’ll lose the £50m they would have got for him when he leaves for free.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

“I think £35m for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is good money, but if they’re letting him go then why not let Sanchez go as well?”





With a rocky start to the season, Wenger already faces a hammering from fans and media alike as they return to action against Bournemouth after the international break in dire need of three points, with the Gunners currently settled 16th in the league standings.



