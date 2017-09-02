Brazil Legend Congratulates CR7 After Madrid Superstar Surpasses His International Goal Tally

Cristiano Ronaldo notched his 48th career hat-trick on Friday when Portugal cruised to 5-1 victory over the Faroe Islands in their World Cup qualifier.

The four-time FIFA Ballon d'Or winner took his international goal tally to 78 in just 144 appearances with his three goals against the Faroe Islands, surpassing Brazilian legend Pelé's international goal tally.

Pelé gave his support to Ronaldo on Twitter after the Portuguese star joined an elite group of international goalscorers.

Congratulations @Cristiano for joining the elite five of #FIFA international goal scorers. Parabéns! — Pelé (@Pele) September 1, 2017

Ronaldo will clearly have his heart set on becoming the most prolific international goalscorer of all time - however, surpassing Ali Daei's tally of 109 international goals for Iran seems unlikely for the 32-year-old winger.

Hungarian forward Ferenc Puskás is the second most prolific player in international football, with his tally of 84 goals something Ronaldo will have his heart set on surpassing.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Ronaldo opened his account against the Faroe Islands with a stunning bicycle kick, while his second came from the penalty spot. Ronaldo completed his hat-trick with a well-placed finish via his left foot after finding a way through the Faroe Island's defence.