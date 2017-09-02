Brazilian Reports Support Liverpool's Claim They Wouldn't Have Sold Coutinho Even for €500m

With the Philippe Coutinho transfer sage now at an end - for this summer at least - reports have emerged of how firm Liverpool's stance actually was over their star player who wanted to trade Anfield for Barcelona before the transfer deadline.

The Reds were subjected to bids from Barcelona which could have reached €160m - including bonuses - for Coutinho, although many in world football encouraged Liverpool to cash in on the wantaway star, Liverpool held firm as they claimed the 25-year-old would not be sold even for €500m.

Image by Sal Sayles

Following the world-record departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the summer, Barcelona moved quickly to find a replacement, and Liverpool's Coutinho was seemingly atop of the list.

ITAMAR AGUIAR/GettyImages

However, the La Liga outfits four attempts were all rebuffed without hesitation from the Liverpool hierarchy which led to both Barcelona and Coutinho's representatives to 'throw the towel in' as they realised no transfer would eventuate.

Brazilian outlet, UOL, have since supported claims which exemplified Liverpool's lack of encouragement to Barcelona as they have reported a source from within Liverpool had said the Brazilian would not be sold, even for a sum of €500m.

Salute the owners, club and management for not giving in! — Iceman2762 (@kusanvinvin) September 1, 2017

Despite Coutinhos' numerous tactics to force through a move, Liverpool obviously stayed true to their word and refused to entertain any approach for the midfielder, who had only recently signed a new five-year contract with the club.

Although a 'back injury' kept Coutinho out of the Reds' opening fixtures of the new season, the 25-year-old was seemingly in perfect condition to make an appearance for Brazil, where he even went on to score.

With no move materialising over the summer for Coutinho, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his star player shows the same commitment exemplified on international duty when he returns to Melwood.