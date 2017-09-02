Soccer

Coutinho to Be Named in Liverpool's 25-Man Premier League Squad & Could Be in Line to Face Man City

an hour ago

After the international break, Philippe Coutinho is expected to return to Liverpool's general squad for their next encounter with Manchester City as part of the Reds' 25-man domestic fold, which will be submitted to the Premier League after an attempt to move to Barcelona on deadline day failed for the Brazilian - according to a report published by Liverpool Echo.

La Liga giants were tailing the playmaker throughout the summer, but admitted defeat in their pursuit of Coutinho, accepting that the Merseysiders' 'definitive' stance on their star man was not budging - after having three initial bids rejected, the fourth was scuppered as it was recognised that talks would fail to open at any given price.

After handing in a transfer request last month to force through a switch to the Blaugrana, Coutinho has now been left in an awkward position at his current employers, having not even trained with his teammates since early August.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined recently due to a suspected back problem, though the attacker did feature and in-fact score in Brazil's 2-0 World Cup qualifying victory against Ecuador on Thursday night.

The root of Coutinho's desire to leave Anfield supposedly arose due to an alleged break-down in relations with club manager Jurgen Klopp, along with further complications which surfaced subsequently.

National compatriot and former Barcelona superstar Neymar spoke to the media to reveal the 'great sadness' felt by Coutinho after having a dream move to the Camp Nou blocked.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

But face-to-face talks are said to be imminent between Klopp and Coutinho, in order to reintegrate the offensive threat back into the Liverpool set-up as soon as possible.

Liverpool have been in clinical form of late after crushing Arsenal 4-0 in their last Premier League tie most notably, and though Coutinho is not necessarily expected to return to the starting XI immediately, being reinstated to the collective squad will surely galvanise the camp and strengthen their chances of grabbing a win against City on the 9th of September.

