Danish Prodigy to Snub Man Utd in Favour of Reuniting With Former Manager at Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Bosz appears to have won the race to sign Ajax wonderkid Kasper Dolberg, despite heavy interest from José Mourinho.

The 19-year-old Danish striker worked under Bosz last year in Amsterdam before the Ajax boss was offered the chance to succeed Thomas Tuchel at the Westfallenstadion this season. Ajax were able to hold onto their star striker this summer; however, Bosz looks set to raid his old side as the search for a long-term option up front begins in Dortmund, according to Sun reports.

Image by Sal Sayles

Reigning Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco reportedly offered Ajax £45m to sign the Danish international during the summer transfer window, however, both Ajax and Dolberg agreed an immediate future in Amsterdam was best for his continued development.

Kasper Dolberg on Ajax: "I don't have to care about the interest of clubs like Dortmund & Monaco. I'm 100% sure I'm staying at Ajax." pic.twitter.com/ywrslaza2T — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 28, 2017

Recent reports suggest that Dortmund have agreed to a deal with Ajax for the transfer of Dolberg when the window re-opens in January. The Dane's arrival in Germany would see him snub interest from Mourniho's Manchester United, despite the Red Devils' best attempts to convince Doberg of a move to Old Trafford.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Crowned as Danish Talent of the Year last season, Dolberg was involved in 31 goals across all competitions, 23 of which were scored by the clinical forward. Dolberg also featured in Ajax's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the Europa League final, with goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba enough to grant United European glory over their Dutch counterparts.