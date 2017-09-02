Soccer

David Moyes Remarkably Claims Even Chelsea Boss Conte Would Have Failed to Keep Sunderland Up

an hour ago

David Moyes has remarkably claimed that not even Chelsea boss Antonio Conte could have kept Sunderland in the Premier League last season.

The Scot, who resigned as Black Cats manager in the summer following their relegation to the Championship, spoke to the Daily Mail about how the 2016/17 season went down in the north east.

Backing up claims made by Harry Redknapp that Conte, who led Chelsea to title success last term, wouldn't have had the capabilities to keep Sunderland from falling out of the trap door, Moyes explained just how tough his 12-month stint at the Stadium of Light had truly been.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

He revealed: "I think Harry Redknapp got it right when he said Antonio Conte couldn't have kept up Sunderland last season.

"It was a tough season. Not what I expected. And it was disappointing because I wasn't able to get the results that maybe in years gone by I would have done. But I think there were mitigating circumstances.

"It was a squad that was not at Premier League level. And a squad that had been beaten up a few times and come very close to relegation before. It needed refreshing, but it wasn't possible because of the finances we had available."

Building on the financial aspect of the club, Moyes admitted that he wouldn't have taken the job if he had known owner Ellis Short was giving serious thought to putting Sunderland up for sale - but he did placate those comments by saying he bore no ill-will to the American businessman.

He continued: "I don't feel let down by Ellis Short because he had always wanted me. He had been after me four or five times.

"I think the disappointment was that I didn't know the club was going to be put up for sale. I only found that out two or three months into the job, after we found out there was not going to be any money available in January.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"Ellis spoke to me a couple of times and said, "Look, I've already put £300m of my own money into this and there's not going to be any more". But I didn't know that beforehand and I wouldn't have taken the job had I known."

Moyes, who is on the lookout for a new job - "I want that winning feeling again" - also reflected on the saga surrounding his slap comment made to a female journalist.

The ex-Everton and Manchester United boss was rounded on after those comments came to light, and he admitted that he should have known better than to joke about such issues.

He added: 'It was a difficult point and I regret it and I apologised to the reporter. She accepted the apology.

"Everybody knows I've been married 30 years, I've got a daughter who once played football for Preston North End. I was a footballer for a long, long time. But I should have done better and I should have spoken better."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters