January Transfer Rests on Mahrez Form With London Clubs Ready to Snap up Foxes Star

Riyad Mahrez is desperate to end his time at the King Power Stadium, however, failing to secure a summer transfer away from Leicester means the Algerian international has to impress any potential suitors before January.

Despite Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham all declaring an interest in the 26-year-old over the summer, Mahrez remains a Leicester City player. Italian side AS Roma were the only club to submit an offer for Mahrez, but their £32m valuation of the player didn't match that of Leicester.

Mahrez was granted permission by Algeria to leave international duty on deadline day in order to sort out his future but he was unable to secure a move away from the Foxes.

The 2016 PFA Player of the Year is aware that a trio of London clubs are demanding he returns to his best before they consider lodging a bid during the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

Although his desperation to leave the club is clear, Mahrez has conducted himself very well over the summer.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Foxes manager Craig Shakespeare spoke about his star winger before Leicester visited the Emirates Stadium on the opening day of the Premier League season, stating: "I have to say he's been very focused, when I say driven - he hasn't given me one problem of pulling him to the side and saying, 'oi, pull your finger out.'





"We know he's come out and said that he wants to leave. Until we get a bid that is accepted that is reasonable for Leicester then he stays," Shakespeare added. "As long as he stays focused, then he will be considered for selection."