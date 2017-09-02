Soccer

Kylian Mbappe to Wear Number 29 Shirt Following Loan Move to Paris Saint-Germain

13 minutes ago

Paris Saint-Germain have yet again shocked the world of football by signing Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe on loan with a possible purchase worth £166m.

Whilst launching their third kit, PSG have announced that the young Frenchman will wear the number 29 shirt as he did for Monaco last season.

Although Mbappe wore the number 10 shirt at the start of the season with Monaco, it is unavailable at PSG due to their record signing Neymar who has taken the shirt following his move from Barcelona. 

The number Mbappe will wear was previously used by PSG academy graduate Jean-Kevin Augustin, who moved to RB Leipzig earlier in the Summer.

Mbappe shirt sales is believed to be a success amongst fans alongside Neymar, but PSG will have some concerns of their own.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Following Mbappe's move to the French capital, FIFA have open up an investigation on the Parisian club regarding a possible breach in Financial Fair Play regulations. 

