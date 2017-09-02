​Lucas Perez Declares His Gratitude to Arsenal for Allowing Him to Leave Club This Summer

Lucas Perez has thanked Arsenal for sanctioning his return to Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna this summer, after spending just one-year in England.

The 28-year-old revealed the Gunners were initially reluctant to approve the loan deal but relented under the pressure of his desire to leave, despite the forward only making the move to the Emirates in the summer of 2016 for £17m.

The Spanish international had the number nine shirt taken off him following the arrival Alexandre Lacazette and he struggled to cement a regular position in Arsene Wenger's side last season - making only 21 appearances for the Gunners - and as a result he went to look for an opportunity elsewhere.

Perez was seemingly relieved that he was granted his wish by Arsenal late in the transfer window, as upon his unveiling back at Deportivo La Coruna - whom he left to join Arsenal - he said, via the Evening Standard: “I’m where I want to be.

“I have a right to decide what is going to happen with my future and what I want to do.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

“Arsenal understood that and I’m grateful to them. They understood my situation and the fact that I wanted to return home.

“Arsenal defended their own interests, they initially didn’t want me to return to Deportivo. They have reached agreements with many clubs but I clearly told them that my intention was to join Depor and no other alternative.”

Perez had reportedly received interest from Newcastle, Everton and Fenerbahce, but he was said to only have eyes on a return to Deportivo - the deal does not include any clause with an obligation to buy at the conclusion of the loan spell.