Markovic Added to Liverpool's 25-Man Premier League Squad After Transfer Fails to Materialise

Liverpool ended their venture in the summer transfer window with the purchase of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal for a reported fee of £40m.

However, after failed attempts at selling Serbian winger Lazar Markovic to the clubs like Fiorentina as well as Brighton & Hove Albion, Jurgen Klopp has put the Serb's name down in the Reds' new Premier League squad.

Adam Bogdan and Lazar Markovic are still Liverpool players. — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) August 31, 2017

The 23-year old came to Merseyside after an impressive spell at Benfica but hasn't been utilised to his full abilities since then.

The past two-years saw the Serbian on loan to clubs such as Fenerbahce, Sporting Lisbon and Hull City.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

With only 19 appearance in the league with Liverpool, Markovic has been deemed surplus to Liverpool's requirements by Klopp during the transfer window.

Currently valued at a shocking £9m on the market, the winger is unlikely to be selected for Liverpool's matches but still has the chance of being an option once he recovers from injury.