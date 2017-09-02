Soccer

Markovic Added to Liverpool's 25-Man Premier League Squad After Transfer Fails to Materialise

44 minutes ago

Liverpool ended their venture in the summer transfer window with the purchase of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal for a reported fee of £40m.

However, after failed attempts at selling Serbian winger Lazar Markovic to the clubs like Fiorentina as well as Brighton & Hove Albion, Jurgen Klopp has put the Serb's name down in the Reds' new Premier League squad

The 23-year old came to Merseyside after an impressive spell at Benfica but hasn't been utilised to his full abilities since then.

The past two-years saw the Serbian on loan to clubs such as Fenerbahce, Sporting Lisbon and Hull City.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

With only 19 appearance in the league with Liverpool, Markovic has been deemed surplus to Liverpool's requirements by Klopp during the transfer window. 

Currently valued at a shocking £9m on the market, the winger is unlikely to be selected for Liverpool's matches but still has the chance of being an option once he recovers from injury.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters