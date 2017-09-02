Markovic Added to Liverpool's 25-Man Premier League Squad After Transfer Fails to Materialise
Liverpool ended their venture in the summer transfer window with the purchase of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal for a reported fee of £40m.
However, after failed attempts at selling Serbian winger Lazar Markovic to the clubs like Fiorentina as well as Brighton & Hove Albion, Jurgen Klopp has put the Serb's name down in the Reds' new Premier League squad.
Adam Bogdan and Lazar Markovic are still Liverpool players.— Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) August 31, 2017
The 23-year old came to Merseyside after an impressive spell at Benfica but hasn't been utilised to his full abilities since then.
The past two-years saw the Serbian on loan to clubs such as Fenerbahce, Sporting Lisbon and Hull City.
With only 19 appearance in the league with Liverpool, Markovic has been deemed surplus to Liverpool's requirements by Klopp during the transfer window.
Currently valued at a shocking £9m on the market, the winger is unlikely to be selected for Liverpool's matches but still has the chance of being an option once he recovers from injury.