Oxlade-Chamberlain Blues Snub to Increase Tensions as Liverpool & Chelsea Meet for Tribunal

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's decision to move to Liverpool over reigning Premier League champions Chelsea could have repercussions when the two clubs meet for a tribunal over the transfer of Dominic Solanke, according to the Daily Mail.

The England U21 international swapped Stamford Bridge for Anfield this summer with just one senior Blues' appearance to his name.





Solanke moved to the west London club as a youth player in 2004 but after spending the 2015/16 season on loan with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem, the 19-year-old striker was sent back to the Chelsea youth system, unable to gain a spot in the Blues' first team.

Honoured to have signed for @LFC. Much hard work ahead but excited by the challenge and the chance to play in front of those amazing fans 🔴 pic.twitter.com/AcoqO4EFSz — Dom Solanke (@DomSolanke) July 10, 2017

When Arsenal star Oxlade-Chamberlain turned his nose up at a potential £40m move to Stamford Bridge, Liverpool were given the green light to steal one of Antonio Conte's key summer targets.

Completing a £35m move to Anfield on deadline day, Oxlade-Chamberlain's decision to snub a move to Chelsea is likely to increase tensions between the clubs when they meet for a tribunal over Solanke's summer switch.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

There is certainly no love lost between the two clubs already and the summer transfer window will only increase hostility between the Premier League giants. Chelsea also missed out on the opportunity to sign Liverpool-born Ross Barkley after the England international walked out of a medical with the west London club.





Although Solanke hasn't become a regular starter for Liverpool, the 19-year-old has featured in the Premier League and Champions League as a substitute.