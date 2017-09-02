Soccer

PHOTO: Big Spenders Paris Saint-Germain Officially Reveal Their Striking New Third Kit

an hour ago

Paris Saint-Germain have officially released their third kit for season 2017/18, and it's safe to say it is as sleek and impressive as their summer business. 

The club shop will have undoubtedly been inundated with sales following the record transfer of Neymar, and it seems they won't be able to rest for too long as they have been hit with not only the release of another magnificent kit, but also the signing of wonderkid Kylian Mbappe, whose name will no doubt be chosen to don the back of jerseys for thousands of fans.   

PSG unveiled the new all-black third kit to their supporters on Friday and it has received nothing but praise as it is simply something to behold.

The kit comes with black shorts and socks, whilst the top has a camouflage pattern with white stripes across the shoulders and arms which includes a lattice detail which is in reference to the city's iconic Eiffel Tower. 

The kit manufacturer, Nike ensured the jersey was adorned with the best available technology to ensure all players could maximise their performance on-field.

With a staggering 10,000 home jerseys sold in just one day following the signing of Neymar, the club received a return of investment of up to £1.4m as the shirts sold for an incredible £140 each - and that was seemingly just the start.

As with a trifecta of kits now unveiled for season 2017/18, PSG will now look to continue their impressive start to their Ligue 1 campaign as they aim to reinstate themselves as the champions of France.

