Soccer

Ross Barkley Makes Startling Revelation Regarding Deadline Day Chelsea Medical

2 hours ago

Chelsea were made to look a club with a whole lot of egg on their face after trustworthy sources from Sky Sports reported that Everton midfielder Ross Barkley had backed out of a deal with Chelsea midway through a medical on Thursday.

The England international, currently injured, was said to have changed his mind about joining Antonio Conte's Blues during routine fitness checks due to Tottenham also being in the picture. And further reports went on to claim that Barkley did not completely reject Chelsea, but was considering a January transfer instead.

But in an effort to clear things up, the player has taken to Twitter to rebuff those reports, insisting that he had never even gotten to that stage with the Londoners, or any other club for that matter.

He tweeted: "Contrary to a number of reports in the press, I did not undertake a medical with any club at any point."

This should come as a bit of a relief for Chelsea fans, who have been feeling the pangs of rejection all summer, having watched the club miss out on targets such as Romelu Lukaku, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fernando Llorente.

While Barkley's tweet doesn't suggest that he didn't reject the Blues at some point, it still puts everything under a much better light from a Chelsea standpoint.

From an Everton point of view the tweet could go someway in repairing his strained relationship with his boyhood club.

Tottenham, who were after the player's signature as well, will still be hope to nab their man come January, but it's likely they will still face competition from their London neighbours when the next window opens up.

