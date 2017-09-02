Sporting CP Issue Damning Statement Claiming West Ham Co-Owner Lied About William Carvalho Deal

Sporting CP have released a damning statement which has declared West Ham's co-owner David Sullivan as a liar following his claims that the Portuguese club made a late U-turn on deadline day regarding the sale of midfielder William Carvalho.

Sullivan claimed Sporting made contact with West Ham to accept their original offer on Thursday, however due to the impending deadline, the Premier League club rejected the offer as they were not prepared to depart with a hefty sum of money without going through adequate medical checks.

Following Sullivan's public declaration, the Portuguese club released a statement of their own on their official Facebook page on Saturday, which was translated by Reddit user TrashHawk; it read:

"David Sullivan lies.

"At Sporting clube de Portugal, as has already been said by its president, no proposal has been made by the player William Carvalho.

"The football industry is not the set of an adult film in which all obscenities are allowed. So the boss of a club demands a lot more than this intellectual pornography.

Just as I thought. Sullivan has been caught lying to us again, and he has been shown up by Sporting's Director. — West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) September 2, 2017

"Mr David Sullivan has a duty to prove what he says. That is why Sporting clube de Portugal challenges him to publicly show the proposals he claims to have been made as well as the evidence that Sporting CP received them.

"One thing is certain: Sporting CP, has already been said, does not cut legs to its athletes. But we have nothing to do with the performance of entrepreneurs or relatives who live at the expense of players and who are offering them a club at a club price, without a mandate, as if they were cheap supermarket merchandise.

"Athlete and the club, and creating regrettable situations that have already forced the sporting club of Portugal to take drastic measures to defend these characters who parasitize the lives of some players."

Carvalho was a long-standing target for West Ham after an impressive season for Sporting CP which saw the 25-year-old make 32 league appearances for the club - netting two goals and providing three assists - and this story could still have some legs despite the transfer window coming to an end.