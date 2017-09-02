VIDEO: Paul Pogba Toys With Man Utd Teammate During France's Win Over Netherlands

Paul Pogba may be a world-renowned talented footballer, but the midfielder is also known as a huge prankster within footballing circles.

The Manchester United and France star ceremoniously dumped a reporter into a swimming pool during one interview out in Los Angeles earlier in the summer, and it appears that he's been at his trolling best again - this time on the pitch.

Pogba was part of Les Bleus' 4-0 drubbing of the Netherlands in their 2018 World Cup qualifying clash on Thursday and, with France leading 2-0 and all-but-certain of landing all three points, Pogba thought he'd take the mickey out of United teammate Daley Blind:

Pogba vs Blind: pic.twitter.com/bWrCJwV6dX — Busby Babes Brasil (@BusbyBabesBr) August 31, 2017

Talk about toying with one of your club mates! Pogba is having the time of his life as he tortures Holland's full-back for almost 45 seconds - though the video only shows 22 seconds of footage - and we're surprised Blind managed to maintain his composure there.

Pogba's flashy close control, skill and trickery is no doubt down in part to the stunning way he's begun this season, and we imagine Blind will have a thing or two to say to him when they head back to United's Carrington training base in a few days time!

