VIDEO: Real Madrid's Norweigan Prodigy Scores Absolute Screamer While on U21 International Duty

Martin Ødegaard is the Norweigan wonderkid who earned a high profile move to Real Madrid in 2015. Having spent most of his time in the Castilla side in the Spanish capital, Ødegaard joined Dutch side SC Heerenveen on loan in January.

Despite being a fully fledged member of the Norweigan senior national team, Ødegaard linked up with Norway's U21 for the current international break.

Coming up against Kosovo in their first game, Ødegaard showed why Real Madrid signed him two years ago with a stunning first-half free kick to give his side a 2-0 lead. Striking the ball from distance, the 18-year-old smashed the ball into the top right corner of the goal with ease.

The youngster is known across Europe for his incredible technique and his first class dribbling ability, something that was key in Madrid's decision to sign the youngster for £2.5m.

Formerly of Norweigan side Strømsgodset IF, Ødegaard made just two senior appearances for Real Madrid before being shipped out on loan to Holland. The 18-year-old has gone on to make 20 appearances for Heerenveen since arriving in January, scoring one goal and assisting another three.