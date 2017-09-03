Soccer

Arsenal Midfielder Misfit Rejected Huge Wages on Offer in Championship to Stay in North London

2 hours ago

Jack Wilshere reportedly turned down a massive £90k-a-week contract offered by Birmingham City on deadline day in order to stay in the Premier League with Arsenal. 

It is believed that the former Gunners prodigy turned down the move because he didn't want to drop down to the Championship at this stage of his career.

According to reports in the Mirror, the English midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, was free to spend another season away from the Emirates. 

Harry Redknapp the current Birmingham manager did his utmost to sign the 25-year-old, but Wilshere believes he still has a future as an Arsenal player.

Wilshere, who was also linked with West Ham on deadline day, has been included in Arsenal's 25-man Premier League squad, following the close of the transfer window. 


However, he has also made headlines recently for less positive reasons after he got sent off in an under 23s match for violent conduct.

It is unclear if Wilshere still fits into Wenger's plans, once a promising talent and fan favourite at the Emirates, he has recently only been on the fringes of the first team. This is mainly due to his long history of injury problems.

