Soccer

Dembele Reveals Which 2 Games Made Him Fall in Love With Barca and the Star He Idolised Growing Up

25 minutes ago

New Barcelona signing Ousmane Dembele has opened up about his love for the club and how it began, in an interview with Spanish media outlet SPORT.

When asked how his love for Barcelona began, at the age of eight, Dembele replied: "I remember two games especially. One against Chelsea, when [Andres] Iniesta scored the goal to qualify for the Champions League final. When I see Andres now I remember it. I can't wait to tell him."

"And the other was a Champions League game against Arsenal. Barcelona had not done great in the first leg but in the second leg, they produced a brilliant performance, with four goals from [Lionel] Messi. That's when I realised Messi's not from this world. It was incredible."

The Frenchman, who is just 20 years of age, signed for the Spanish giants from Borussia Dortmund for a club-record fee of an initial €105m, which could rise to up to €147m with add-ons. 

The winger will undoubtedly be raring to go after the international break, and will be especially excited to join up with a squad that includes two of his heroes: 

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

"I had a poster of Iniesta. He seemed like a different player to me: elegant, special... a genius. I watched all the Barcelona games to see how they played and the geniuses, Iniesta and Messi."

Dembele will be expected to go straight into Barcelona's squad for their next league match at home to Espanyol, on Saturday 9th September, where he will get the chance to line up with his idols.

