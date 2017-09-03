Soccer

Eden Hazard Reveals the Good and the Bad About His Belgian Compatriots at Chelsea

2 hours ago

Eden Hazard has given fans a view into the Chelsea changing room by revealing all about his Belgian compatriots in an interview with the club's official website.

The Belgian winger was speaking about the two players that he sits next to at the club's training ground in Cobham, which just so happened to be his fellow countrymen Michy Batshuayi and Thibaut Courtois. 

When Hazard was asked about the best part of sitting next to his compatriots, he said: "It is good because we are friends. We are from the same country, we talk the same language so it is funny. We can joke about something and we are laughing every time."

The 25-year-old gave an unconventional response as to what he would change about striker Batshuayi, claiming: "I just want Michy to change his hair."

However, his answer for Courtois was much more practical, considering the goalkeeper's size 12 feet: "Thibaut needs to stop putting his shoes under my locker because every time he puts his shoes under my place, and I don’t like this!"

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Hazard admitted his respect for the spoken tongue when asked what impressed him about his teammates: "To be fair, Michy’s English is much better than before, he is improving a lot. Thibaut, the way he is talking all of the languages – English, French, Spanish, German - is unbelievable."

The winger is currently away with the Belgian national team, and scored in Thursday's 9-0 thumping of Gibraltar. 


Hazard will return to Chelsea after Belgium's match against Greece tonight and will be in contention to make his club comeback against Leicester City next Saturday. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters