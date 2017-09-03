Eden Hazard Reveals the Good and the Bad About His Belgian Compatriots at Chelsea

Eden Hazard has given fans a view into the Chelsea changing room by revealing all about his Belgian compatriots in an interview with the club's official website.

The Belgian winger was speaking about the two players that he sits next to at the club's training ground in Cobham, which just so happened to be his fellow countrymen Michy Batshuayi and Thibaut Courtois.

'I just want Michy to change his hair.' 😂@hazardeden10 shares some insight on his team-mates... 👇https://t.co/cy4H2JOKGr — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 3, 2017

When Hazard was asked about the best part of sitting next to his compatriots, he said: "It is good because we are friends. We are from the same country, we talk the same language so it is funny. We can joke about something and we are laughing every time."

The 25-year-old gave an unconventional response as to what he would change about striker Batshuayi, claiming: "I just want Michy to change his hair."

However, his answer for Courtois was much more practical, considering the goalkeeper's size 12 feet: "Thibaut needs to stop putting his shoes under my locker because every time he puts his shoes under my place, and I don’t like this!"

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Hazard admitted his respect for the spoken tongue when asked what impressed him about his teammates: "To be fair, Michy’s English is much better than before, he is improving a lot. Thibaut, the way he is talking all of the languages – English, French, Spanish, German - is unbelievable."

The winger is currently away with the Belgian national team, and scored in Thursday's 9-0 thumping of Gibraltar.





Hazard will return to Chelsea after Belgium's match against Greece tonight and will be in contention to make his club comeback against Leicester City next Saturday.