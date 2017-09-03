Egyptian Team Doctors Confirm Star Playmaker Mohamed Salah Was Not Injured in Loss to Uganda

Liverpool fans can breathe a sigh of relief after Egypt's national team doctor reported that Salah was not injured after Egypt's game with Uganda, despite reports suggesting otherwise.

Some reports had been claiming that Salah had picked up an injury while on national duty, but those rumours have now been put to bed by Egypt's doctor Mohamed El-Ela, as reported by KingFut:

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

“There is no injury to Salah, he is completely ready for the match,” claimed El-Ela.

“Salah complained only after the end of the Uganda match, it was just a complaint no more and no less, and he is not injured."

“The complaint of pain was due to the pitch of Uganda, there are many conversations about Salah’s injury, but there is no basis for it."

Salah's team lost 1-0 to Egypt on the night to Uganda and now sit second behind them in their World Cup qualifying group.

Liverpool fans will be happy to hear that Salah was not injured after the fantastic start he's made on Merseyside, having already scored twice in three Premier League games already.

Mohamed Salah has now scored 3 goals in 4 starts for Liverpool across all competitions this season.



Getting off to a flyer. pic.twitter.com/y6xsEdT7mf — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 27, 2017

However, it is worth pointing out that Salah was fouled harshly in the first few minutes warranting a yellow card for Uganda's Hassan Wasswa.

After the early foul, Salah found it difficult to make an impact on the rest of the game and even missed a header from point blank range.

Nevertheless Egypt's doctor was adamant there was nothing to worry about and that Salah would be fit to for the next game, with Egypt set to face Uganda again in an African qualifying fixture:

“Salah trained very naturally on Friday and Saturday, ready for the game. All the players are ready to face Uganda," claimed El-Ela.

Elsewhere in Salah's group, Ghana drew with Congo, putting the Ghanaians on two points, placing them third in Group E behind Egypt on six and Uganda with seven. There's three games still to play with only the group winner qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.