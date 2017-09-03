Bacary Sagna is searching for a new club following his release from Manchester City and has attracted interest from the Premier League and abroad.

The Daily Mail have reported that the French full-back has caught the eye of both West Ham and Brighton, but is more likely to move abroad.

A number of clubs in Europe are believed to be targeting Sagna after the expiry of his contract at City, including Portuguese sides Benfica and Sporting CP.

Serie A club Torino, who last season signed goalkeeper Joe Hart on loan from City, have also been linked with the 34-year-old, as have Turkish outfits Besiktas and Bursaspor.

Sagna found himself surplus to requirements under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium and was released in June.

He has since been training alone in the summer to maintain his fitness levels so that he can hit the ground running immediately after finding a new club.

The former Arsenal right-back earned a reported £110,000 a week while at City, and is aware that he is likely to have to take a pay-cut at his next destination.

Sagna joined City in 2014 and made 85 appearances across all competitions in his three years at the club, including more than 50 starts in the Premier League.

Last season, the Frenchman started 17 Premier League games, and made three appearances in the Champions League.